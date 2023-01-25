Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 31.65%. The firm had revenue of $236.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share.
Hope Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of HOPE stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.42. The company had a trading volume of 763,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,547. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Hope Bancorp has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $17.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.21.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOPE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Hope Bancorp by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 118,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Hope Bancorp by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 5,651 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Hope Bancorp by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 25,743 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Hope Bancorp by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 25,417 shares during the period. 84.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hope Bancorp Company Profile
Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
