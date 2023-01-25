Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 31.65%. The firm had revenue of $236.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Hope Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of HOPE stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.42. The company had a trading volume of 763,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,547. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Hope Bancorp has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $17.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOPE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Hope Bancorp by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 118,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Hope Bancorp by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 5,651 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Hope Bancorp by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 25,743 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Hope Bancorp by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 25,417 shares during the period. 84.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hope Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Hope Bancorp to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Hope Bancorp to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

