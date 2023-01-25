home24 (ETR:H24) Shares Down 2.7%

home24 SE (ETR:H24 – Get Rating) shares were down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €6.91 ($7.51) and last traded at €6.91 ($7.51). Approximately 16,277 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €7.10 ($7.72).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.50 ($8.15) price target on home24 in a report on Friday, October 7th.

home24 Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of €7.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of €5.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.94.

home24 Company Profile

home24 SE, together with its subsidiaries, markets, sells, and ships furniture and home furnishings in Europe and Brazil. It offers living, dining, bedroom, upholstered, and garden furniture; textiles; and lamps and accessories. The company sells its products under the Studio Copenhagen, ARS NATURA, MORTEENS, ars MANUFACTI, Masion Belfort, fredriks, home24, and Mobly brand names.

