Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06), Yahoo Finance reports. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 25.95%. The company had revenue of $39.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.90 million.

Home Bancorp stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,698. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.50 million, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.69. Home Bancorp has a twelve month low of $33.16 and a twelve month high of $43.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Home Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.59%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HBCP. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Home Bancorp to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 224.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Home Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its subsidiary, Home Bank, N.A., offers a full range of deposit and loan products through banking centers in South Louisiana and Western Mississippi. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

