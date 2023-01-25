Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Home Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Home Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Home Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 18.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Home Bancorp to earn $5.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.6%.

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

Home Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of HBCP opened at $39.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.50 million, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.69. Home Bancorp has a one year low of $33.16 and a one year high of $43.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Bancorp

HBCP has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Home Bancorp to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Home Bancorp by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 357,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,957,000 after purchasing an additional 16,389 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 4.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Home Bancorp by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 153,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,258,000 after acquiring an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Home Bancorp by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 25,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Home Bancorp by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its subsidiary, Home Bank, N.A., offers a full range of deposit and loan products through banking centers in South Louisiana and Western Mississippi. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.