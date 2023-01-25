High Arctic Energy Services Inc Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:HWO)

High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th.

Shares of TSE:HWO opened at C$1.59 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.52 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$77.46 million and a P/E ratio of -4.82. High Arctic Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$1.22 and a 12 month high of C$1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 4.54.

High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$12.52 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that High Arctic Energy Services will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

High Arctic Energy Services Inc, an oilfield services company, provides oilfield services to exploration and production companies in Canada and Papua New Guinea. The company operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services. It offers snubbing services, including foothills standalone snubbing system for completions and workovers; hydraulic workover units, such as a patented L-Frame equipment configuration; rig assist snubbing unit, a truck-mounted hydraulic system to manage underbalanced wellbore conditions; and power tower to install a snubbing unit and blowout preventers in one lift.

