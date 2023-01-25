HI Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $640,025.90 (HI)

HI (HI) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One HI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0246 or 0.00000107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a market capitalization of $68.14 million and $640,025.90 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HI has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00010012 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00050342 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00030269 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000215 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00017716 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004360 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.61 or 0.00216565 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000120 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002858 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.02487147 USD and is down -1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $671,216.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.