HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 400 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,140 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 790.1% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 810 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 2,100.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 352.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Shopify by 950.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHOP opened at $42.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.50 and its 200 day moving average is $34.57. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.91 billion, a PE ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 1.93. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $98.85.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Shopify from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Shopify from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.08.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

