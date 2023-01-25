HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 311 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 170.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 16,536 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 9,573 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 665,740 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.0% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,676 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 652,898 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,927,000 after acquiring an additional 57,619 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of AMD stock opened at $74.70 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $132.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.65 and a 200 day moving average of $74.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.44 billion, a PE ratio of 44.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.04.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,146,055.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,079,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Advanced Micro Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.71.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.