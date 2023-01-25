HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Has $45,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 119,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,187,000 after buying an additional 4,833 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,442,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $339,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

VDE opened at $125.01 on Wednesday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.07 and a fifty-two week high of $132.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.45 and its 200 day moving average is $115.70.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

