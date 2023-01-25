HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 166.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth about $844,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.1% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 6,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,650.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at $36,090,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.93.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $206.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $213.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $220.96. The company has a market cap of $139.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

