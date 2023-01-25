Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter.

Hexagon AB (publ) Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Hexagon AB (publ) stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.41. 71,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,263. Hexagon AB has a 12-month low of $8.49 and a 12-month high of $14.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.66.

Get Hexagon AB (publ) alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HXGBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 130 to SEK 107 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank cut Hexagon AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a SEK 100 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 105 to SEK 100 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 107 to SEK 103 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hexagon AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.83.

Hexagon AB (publ) Company Profile

Hexagon AB engages in the provision of sensor, software, and autonomous solutions. It operates through the Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES), and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GES) segments. The IES segment is composed of metrology systems that incorporate the latest in sensor technology for fast and accurate measurements, as well as CAD and CAM software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.