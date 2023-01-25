Hess (NYSE:HES) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Hess had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of HES stock opened at $154.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.55. Hess has a 12-month low of $86.42 and a 12-month high of $156.98.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $7,724,925.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,251,357.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $5,545,869.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,346,554.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total value of $7,724,925.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,251,357.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hess by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after buying an additional 667,979 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hess by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,790,557 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $191,661,000 after purchasing an additional 104,452 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hess by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,321,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $141,480,000 after purchasing an additional 32,576 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Hess by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 849,501 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,931,000 after purchasing an additional 404,065 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hess by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 751,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $80,402,000 after purchasing an additional 229,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on HES shares. Mizuho downgraded shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hess has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.00.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

