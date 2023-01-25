Hess (NYSE:HES) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Hess (NYSE:HESGet Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Hess had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of HES stock opened at $154.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.55. Hess has a 12-month low of $86.42 and a 12-month high of $156.98.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $7,724,925.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,251,357.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $5,545,869.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,346,554.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total value of $7,724,925.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,251,357.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hess by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after buying an additional 667,979 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hess by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,790,557 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $191,661,000 after purchasing an additional 104,452 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hess by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,321,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $141,480,000 after purchasing an additional 32,576 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Hess by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 849,501 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,931,000 after purchasing an additional 404,065 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hess by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 751,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $80,402,000 after purchasing an additional 229,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on HES shares. Mizuho downgraded shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hess has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.00.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Earnings History for Hess (NYSE:HES)

