Hess (NYSE:HES) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Hess had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Hess Stock Performance
Shares of HES stock opened at $154.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.55. Hess has a 12-month low of $86.42 and a 12-month high of $156.98.
Hess Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hess by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after buying an additional 667,979 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hess by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,790,557 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $191,661,000 after purchasing an additional 104,452 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hess by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,321,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $141,480,000 after purchasing an additional 32,576 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Hess by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 849,501 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,931,000 after purchasing an additional 404,065 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hess by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 751,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $80,402,000 after purchasing an additional 229,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have issued reports on HES shares. Mizuho downgraded shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hess has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.00.
About Hess
Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hess (HES)
- Pliant Therapeutics Gaps 34% Higher: More Upside To Come?
- How Will Early 2023 Layoffs Affect These 5 Biotech Stocks?
- Is the Pain Over for Baudax Bio Investors after a 70% Spike?
- Will Rocket Lab’s First U.S. Launch Send Stock Into Stratosphere?
- 3 Retail Stocks Ringing the Register in 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.