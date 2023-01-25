Hess Midstream (HESM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $334.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.34 million. On average, analysts expect Hess Midstream to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Hess Midstream Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:HESM traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.84. The stock had a trading volume of 449,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,444. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.62. Hess Midstream has a 1-year low of $24.33 and a 1-year high of $35.71.
Analyst Ratings Changes
HESM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hess Midstream from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Hess Midstream in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.
Hess Midstream Company Profile
Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development, and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.
