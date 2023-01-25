Hess Midstream (HESM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $334.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.34 million. On average, analysts expect Hess Midstream to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:HESM traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.84. The stock had a trading volume of 449,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,444. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.62. Hess Midstream has a 1-year low of $24.33 and a 1-year high of $35.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Hess Midstream by 50.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,966,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,985,000 after buying an additional 659,514 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Hess Midstream by 92.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 996,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,907,000 after purchasing an additional 478,894 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Hess Midstream by 32.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 683,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,498,000 after purchasing an additional 165,667 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Hess Midstream by 48.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 602,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,077,000 after purchasing an additional 195,819 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hess Midstream by 6,949.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 526,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,435,000 after purchasing an additional 518,968 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

HESM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hess Midstream from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Hess Midstream in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development, and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

