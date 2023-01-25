Hermez Network Price Tops $4.21 on Major Exchanges (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 24th. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.21 or 0.00018601 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $153.81 million and $349,180.33 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Hermez Network

HEZ is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.23824515 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $308,881.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

