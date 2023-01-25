Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €65.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €65.00 ($70.65) price objective by Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($76.09) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($67.39) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Barclays set a €61.00 ($66.30) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($76.09) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a €62.00 ($67.39) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of HEN3 traded down €0.68 ($0.74) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €64.98 ($70.63). 404,310 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €66.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of €64.26. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €103.00 ($111.96) and a 12-month high of €129.65 ($140.92).

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

