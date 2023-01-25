Henderson Far East Income Limited to Issue Dividend of GBX 6 (LON:HFEL)

Henderson Far East Income Limited (LON:HFEL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share on Friday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Henderson Far East Income Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of HFEL stock opened at GBX 296.10 ($3.67) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 273.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 272.15. Henderson Far East Income has a 1-year low of GBX 239.50 ($2.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 305.50 ($3.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of £462.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,920.00.

Get Henderson Far East Income alerts:

Insider Activity at Henderson Far East Income

In other news, insider Timothy Clissold acquired 10,000 shares of Henderson Far East Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 283 ($3.50) per share, with a total value of £28,300 ($35,037.76).

Henderson Far East Income Company Profile

Henderson Far East Income Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. The fund is managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Pacific, Australasia, Japan, and India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Far East Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Far East Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.