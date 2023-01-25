Helium (HNT) Trading 14% Lower This Week

Helium (HNT) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 24th. During the last seven days, Helium has traded down 14% against the US dollar. One Helium coin can now be bought for about $2.76 or 0.00012256 BTC on popular exchanges. Helium has a total market capitalization of $378.95 million and $4.32 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
About Helium
Helium uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,108,091 coins. Helium’s official website is www.helium.com. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Helium is chat.helium.com. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Helium Coin Trading
