Hedron (HDRN) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Hedron (HDRN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Hedron has a total market capitalization of $56.84 million and approximately $401,607.79 worth of Hedron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedron token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hedron has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hedron alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.87 or 0.00401039 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,448.48 or 0.28150003 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.56 or 0.00591770 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Hedron Profile

Hedron’s launch date was February 25th, 2022. Hedron’s total supply is 70,730,351,010,686 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,930,166,238,588 tokens. Hedron’s official website is hedron.pro. The Reddit community for Hedron is https://reddit.com/r/HedronCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedron’s official Twitter account is @hedroncrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hedron

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedron (HDRN) is a collection of smart contracts that live on the Ethereum and PulseChain blockchain(s). Hedron builds on top of HEX to allow stakers to mint and borrow HDRN tokens against their active HEX stakes. Hedron also allows stakers to trade their HEX stakes as NFT tokens on any compatible NFT marketplace. Hedron has no admin keys and no kill switches. Just like HEX, Hedron is completely decentralized with zero counterparty risk.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.