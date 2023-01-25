Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $21.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.20 million.

Heartland BancCorp Trading Down 3.0 %

OTCMKTS:HLAN traded down $2.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.01. 330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.25. Heartland BancCorp has a 12 month low of $87.00 and a 12 month high of $102.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.52.

Heartland BancCorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 3%. Heartland BancCorp’s payout ratio is 30.98%.

About Heartland BancCorp

Heartland BancCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership, and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary. It offers full service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services, alternative investment services, insurance services, and financial products and services. The company was founded by Tiney M.

