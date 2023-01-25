Head-To-Head Comparison: Prologic Management Systems (OTCMKTS:PRLO) & Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Prologic Management Systems (OTCMKTS:PRLO – Get Rating) and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Prologic Management Systems and Hewlett Packard Enterprise, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prologic Management Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Hewlett Packard Enterprise 2 5 5 0 2.25

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.13%.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prologic Management Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hewlett Packard Enterprise $28.50 billion 0.71 $868.00 million $0.66 23.95

This table compares Prologic Management Systems and Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has higher revenue and earnings than Prologic Management Systems.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.4% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.4% of Prologic Management Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Prologic Management Systems and Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prologic Management Systems N/A N/A N/A Hewlett Packard Enterprise 3.05% 4.26% 1.52%

Risk & Volatility

Prologic Management Systems has a beta of 5.02, suggesting that its stock price is 402% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hewlett Packard Enterprise beats Prologic Management Systems on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prologic Management Systems

Prologic Management Systems, Inc. does not have significant operations. Prior to February 2004, the company provided systems integration services, technology products, and related services. Prologic Management Systems was co-founded by James M. Heim in 1984. The company is based in Tucson, Arizona.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other. The Compute segment includes both general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload optimized servers to offer the best performance and value for demanding applications. The HPC & AI segment offers standard and custom hardware and software solutions designed to support specific use cases. The Storage segment provides workload optimized storage product and service offerings, which include an intelligent hyperconverged infrastructure with HPE Nimble Storage dHCI and HPE SimpliVity. The Intelligent Edge segment offers wired and wireless local area network, campus and data center switching, software-defined wide-area-network, network security, and associated services to enable secure connectivity for businesses of any size. The Financial Services segment provides flexible investment solutio

