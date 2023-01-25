HCA Healthcare (HCA) to Release Earnings on Friday

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 27th. Analysts expect HCA Healthcare to post earnings of $4.76 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 118,372.40%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect HCA Healthcare to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of HCA stock traded down $11.13 on Tuesday, reaching $252.68. 2,222,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,422,939. The company has a market cap of $71.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $243.28 and a 200-day moving average of $218.23. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $164.47 and a one year high of $279.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

HCA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $237.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.25.

In other news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total transaction of $2,240,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,902,924.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total transaction of $2,240,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,902,924.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles J. Hall sold 9,838 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.50, for a total transaction of $2,198,793.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 199,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,673,850.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,170 shares of company stock worth $6,294,030 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 14.1% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 14.1% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.