Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Shares Purchased by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HE. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 10.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 69,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 6,758 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 31.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 17,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 24.5% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 84,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 16,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI set a $36.00 price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Trading Up 0.6 %

HE opened at $41.47 on Wednesday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.18 and a 52 week high of $44.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 6.88%. On average, equities analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.22%.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

