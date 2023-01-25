Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Purchases New Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000. Motorola Solutions comprises approximately 0.0% of Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 0.8% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,258 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,135,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.8% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 103,453 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,170,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.7% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 7,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.8% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, SSI Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Motorola Solutions stock traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $254.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,545. The company has a market cap of $42.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.93. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.18 and a 52-week high of $275.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $261.60 and its 200 day moving average is $246.19.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 533.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 51.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSI. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 39,125 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total value of $10,254,662.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,476 shares in the company, valued at $11,919,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 39,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total value of $10,254,662.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,919,259.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.97, for a total transaction of $34,960.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,954.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 128,423 shares of company stock valued at $33,688,438. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.