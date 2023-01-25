Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Purchases 2,493 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 38.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for 0.0% of Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter worth $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter worth $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 180.0% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 42.3% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BAC. Barclays decreased their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.75.

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.33. The company had a trading volume of 6,413,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,284,594. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.06. The firm has a market cap of $275.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

