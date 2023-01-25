Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Down 3.6%

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) shares fell 3.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.69 and last traded at $3.70. 795,503 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 3,500,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.84.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.
