Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Down 3.6%

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) shares fell 3.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.69 and last traded at $3.70. 795,503 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 3,500,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.84.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the fourth quarter worth $629,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $3,526,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $306,000. Condire Management LP raised its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 6,978,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $16,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

