Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Increases Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Watsco accounts for 2.1% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Watsco were worth $13,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Watsco by 13.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Watsco during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Watsco by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Watsco during the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Watsco by 9.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $284.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Watsco from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.17.

Watsco Trading Down 0.8 %

Watsco Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $272.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.89. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.68 and a 1 year high of $311.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $264.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.61%.

Watsco Profile

(Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.