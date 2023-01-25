Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Decreases Stock Position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lowered its stake in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 68,000 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned approximately 0.15% of Mueller Water Products worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MWA. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 22.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the second quarter worth about $127,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 25.6% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 16,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 580.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 12,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Stock Performance

Shares of MWA opened at $11.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.41. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $13.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.74 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mueller Water Products in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen reduced their target price on Mueller Water Products to $11.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Northcoast Research upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Mueller Water Products from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Insider Activity at Mueller Water Products

In related news, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 12,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $147,539.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,199.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael T. Tokarz sold 4,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $47,503.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 376,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,269,498.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 12,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $147,539.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,199.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mueller Water Products

(Get Rating)

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

