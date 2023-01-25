Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Cuts Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lessened its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,051 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 120.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 11,200.0% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 15,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.83, for a total value of $2,497,565.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,911,808.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 15,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.83, for a total value of $2,497,565.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,911,808.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.49, for a total value of $1,694,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,521.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 318,610 shares of company stock worth $53,401,824. 13.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VEEV. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $242.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.65.

Shares of VEEV opened at $164.53 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $151.02 and a one year high of $239.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.61, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $170.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.69.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $552.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.78 million. On average, analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

See Also

