Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Boosts Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Tyler Technologies makes up 1.6% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned about 0.07% of Tyler Technologies worth $9,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $312.84 on Wednesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $281.11 and a one year high of $492.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $322.27 and a 200-day moving average of $345.51. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 72.01 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.19. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $473.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.54 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TYL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $403.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Tyler Technologies from $585.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.83.

In other news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.49, for a total value of $137,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at $442,071.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.73, for a total value of $804,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,150 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,769,779.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

