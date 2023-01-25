Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Boosts Stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $3,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dynatrace by 62.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dynatrace by 42.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Dynatrace by 61.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at $582,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 39.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $36.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 369.84, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.18. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $56.98.

Insider Activity

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $279.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.92 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 31,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $1,272,043.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,165.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DT. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Dynatrace from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Dynatrace from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.63.

About Dynatrace

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

