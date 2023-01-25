Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Acquires 700 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned approximately 0.10% of Masimo worth $7,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the second quarter worth about $242,537,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 856,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,940,000 after purchasing an additional 410,793 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 19,378.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 305,037 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,859,000 after purchasing an additional 303,471 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,358,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 490,339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,072,000 after purchasing an additional 229,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani purchased 7,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $129.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,237.68. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,237.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani purchased 7,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $129.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,237.68. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,237.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani purchased 7,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $144.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,019,321.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,778,778.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 46,818 shares of company stock worth $5,992,495. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Masimo Trading Down 1.7 %

MASI opened at $164.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.49 and a beta of 0.86. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $108.89 and a 52 week high of $237.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $549.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.96 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 9.78%. Analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MASI shares. BTIG Research raised Masimo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Masimo from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Masimo from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Masimo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.00.

About Masimo

(Get Rating)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Further Reading

