Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) Reaches New 1-Year High at $24.54

Shares of Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$24.54 and last traded at C$24.10, with a volume of 3463 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.99.

Hammond Power Solutions Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$21.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64. The stock has a market cap of C$289.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42.

Get Hammond Power Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bill Hammond sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.76, for a total value of C$30,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 938,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$20,428,288. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,600 shares of company stock worth $296,676.

Hammond Power Solutions Company Profile

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells dry-type, cast resin, and liquid filled transformers, as well as wound magnetic products for the electrical and related industries. The company provides control and automation products, including molded machine tool industrial control, industrial open core and coil control, general purpose enclosed, encapsulated control, and energy efficient drive isolation transformers, as well as reactors, DV/DT filters, and motor starting autotransformers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hammond Power Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammond Power Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.