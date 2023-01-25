H.B. Fuller Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.16 Per Share (NYSE:FUL)

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for H.B. Fuller in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.21. The consensus estimate for H.B. Fuller’s current full-year earnings is $4.40 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for H.B. Fuller’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.50.

FUL stock opened at $68.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.54. H.B. Fuller has a 12 month low of $57.36 and a 12 month high of $81.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 60,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Heather Campe sold 14,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total value of $1,078,235.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,048. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Heather Campe sold 14,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total value of $1,078,235.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,048. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 9,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.92, for a total transaction of $640,047.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,140.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,357 shares of company stock valued at $14,707,214 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives, Engineering Adhesives, and Construction Adhesives. The Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives segment supplies adhesive products in the assembly, packaging, converting, nonwoven, hygiene, health and beauty, flexible packaging, graphic arts and envelope markets.

