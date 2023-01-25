GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Increases Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Leidos by 329.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Leidos during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Leidos by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In other news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total transaction of $156,696.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,566,512.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total transaction of $156,696.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,566,512.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher R. Cage sold 1,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $170,522.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,719.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,145 shares of company stock worth $6,583,348 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Leidos Price Performance

A number of analysts have commented on LDOS shares. Citigroup started coverage on Leidos in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Leidos from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Leidos from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $97.30 on Wednesday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.07 and a twelve month high of $111.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Stories

