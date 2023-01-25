GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Has $275,000 Stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,793,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $658,282,000 after purchasing an additional 28,378 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,585,000 after purchasing an additional 710,668 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,626,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,809,000 after purchasing an additional 109,226 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 205.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 641,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,200,000 after purchasing an additional 431,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 391,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,298,000 after purchasing an additional 13,184 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UTHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.64.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

United Therapeutics stock opened at $260.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 9.68 and a quick ratio of 9.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.62. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $158.38 and a one year high of $283.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $270.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.49.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $1.34. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 38.03%. The company had revenue of $516.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.92 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 16.57 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.28, for a total transaction of $161,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,810.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.08, for a total value of $1,542,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,356,940.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.28, for a total value of $161,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,810.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,390 shares of company stock valued at $56,913,475 over the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About United Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.