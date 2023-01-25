GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Grows Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,098 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HII. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2,750.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HII shares. TheStreet downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $258.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.40.

NYSE HII opened at $220.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.20 and a 1-year high of $260.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.65 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 34.52%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

