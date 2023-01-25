GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Acquires 377 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $271,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 7,164 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AIT opened at $122.28 on Wednesday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $133.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.51 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 18.89%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business segments. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

