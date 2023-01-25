GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Acquires 274 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,924 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.0% during the third quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 760,073 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $112,118,000 after buying an additional 7,503 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 99.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 295,324 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $43,650,000 after buying an additional 147,036 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 67.8% during the third quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 61.3% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 10.4% in the third quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on NXPI shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, KGI Securities downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.35.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI opened at $173.17 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $132.08 and a 12 month high of $211.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 52.30%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 33.67%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

