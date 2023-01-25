GSK plc (LON:GSK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,518.89 ($18.81).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GSK shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,575 ($19.50) price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,580 ($19.56) price target on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,510 ($18.70) price target on shares of GSK in a report on Friday, January 6th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 1,450 ($17.95) price target on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Urs Rohner bought 798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,453 ($17.99) per share, with a total value of £11,594.94 ($14,355.50). In related news, insider Jonathan Symonds bought 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,417 ($17.54) per share, with a total value of £29,757 ($36,841.65). Also, insider Urs Rohner acquired 798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,453 ($17.99) per share, for a total transaction of £11,594.94 ($14,355.50). Insiders bought a total of 2,915 shares of company stock worth $4,159,115 in the last 90 days.

GSK Trading Up 0.6 %

GSK Cuts Dividend

Shares of GSK opened at GBX 1,395.16 ($17.27) on Friday. GSK has a 1-year low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,280.50 ($28.23). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,424.74 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,442.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £57.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,272.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.74, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of GBX 13.75 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.13%.

GSK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

See Also

