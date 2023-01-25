Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Plans $0.08 — Dividend

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0764 per share by the bank on Monday, February 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th.

Grupo Financiero Galicia has a dividend payout ratio of 6.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Grupo Financiero Galicia to earn $2.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.09 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.6%.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of GGAL stock opened at $13.53 on Wednesday. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $14.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.53.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GGAL. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGAL. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings, current, and checking accounts; personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services.

