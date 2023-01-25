Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 60,518 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 58,907 shares.The stock last traded at $290.75 and had previously closed at $293.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $251.29 and its 200-day moving average is $225.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.70.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. ( NYSE:ASR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.22. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 38.74% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $311.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.97 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 17.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,749,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 13.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 7.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 766 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 10.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 360,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,830,000 after purchasing an additional 32,860 shares in the last quarter. 15.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Featured Articles

