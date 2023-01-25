Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Position Boosted by Factorial Partners LLC

Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Group 1 Automotive worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 68.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,299,000 after buying an additional 251,565 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 43.3% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 296,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,330,000 after purchasing an additional 89,602 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 741.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 86,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,629,000 after purchasing an additional 75,915 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $12,452,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 21.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 287,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,253,000 after purchasing an additional 50,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Insider Activity at Group 1 Automotive

In related news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.74, for a total transaction of $5,212,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,142.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Group 1 Automotive news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 13,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.14, for a total transaction of $2,633,774.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,079 shares in the company, valued at $14,389,582.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.74, for a total value of $5,212,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,142.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,925 shares of company stock valued at $8,920,415. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Group 1 Automotive Price Performance

Shares of GPI opened at $193.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.03. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.16 and a twelve month high of $200.86.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $12.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.99 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 36.79%. As a group, research analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 45.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GPI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $142.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

About Group 1 Automotive

(Get Rating)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

