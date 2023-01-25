Grin (GRIN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $867,031.05

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 25th. Grin has a total market capitalization of $6.56 million and $867,031.05 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can now be bought for about $0.0668 or 0.00000295 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Grin has traded down 6.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22,629.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.88 or 0.00388382 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00015636 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $170.37 or 0.00752977 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00093759 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.10 or 0.00570567 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004393 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00178464 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

