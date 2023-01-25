Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $75.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.53 million.

Great Southern Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ GSBC traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $58.05. 30,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,196. Great Southern Bancorp has a one year low of $50.30 and a one year high of $64.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.08 million, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Great Southern Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, Treasurer Rex A. Copeland sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $51,096.24. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 22,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,394,852.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Great Southern Bancorp news, Treasurer Rex A. Copeland sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $51,096.24. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 22,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,394,852.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William V. Turner sold 8,085 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $490,597.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 232,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,083,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,559 shares of company stock worth $582,151. Company insiders own 25.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Southern Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 6.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 8.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

