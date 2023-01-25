Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 145.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,826,227 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $241,965,000 after buying an additional 7,003,848 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 8.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 47,898,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,269,298,000 after buying an additional 3,677,799 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $74,668,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $787,480,000 after buying an additional 3,443,554 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $1,500,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,373,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of UBER stock opened at $29.93 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $42.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.76. The company has a market cap of $59.69 billion, a PE ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.18.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.44). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 90.49% and a negative net margin of 30.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. Equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UBER. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.03.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.