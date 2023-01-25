Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Sells 4,000 Shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in DLocal were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DLO. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in DLocal by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,756,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,621,000 after acquiring an additional 170,352 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DLocal by 53.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,086,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,016 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of DLocal by 138.3% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,934,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,041,000 after buying an additional 1,703,103 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DLocal in the second quarter worth about $74,004,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in DLocal by 2.2% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,686,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,531,000 after buying an additional 56,721 shares during the last quarter. 47.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. New Street Research downgraded DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of DLocal from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of DLocal from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on DLocal from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on DLocal from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

DLocal Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DLO opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 45.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.09. DLocal Limited has a 1 year low of $9.03 and a 1 year high of $36.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). DLocal had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 34.44%. The business had revenue of $111.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.65 million. On average, equities analysts predict that DLocal Limited will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

About DLocal

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

