Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Sells 3,000 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 294.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 165.0% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In related news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 2,873 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $214,411.99. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 149,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,138,676.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 2,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $214,411.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 149,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,138,676.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson acquired 710,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.45 per share, for a total transaction of $49,339,294.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 423,218 shares in the company, valued at $29,392,490.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,150,006 shares of company stock valued at $79,339,605 and sold 269,888 shares valued at $19,904,866. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $73.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.35. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.34 and a 12 month high of $184.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of -1,473.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Datadog had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $436.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.15 million. Analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DDOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $108.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Datadog from $188.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.30.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

