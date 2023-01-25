Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,000. Altimmune comprises about 0.9% of Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.37% of Altimmune as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Altimmune during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Emfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Altimmune in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Altimmune in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Altimmune during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Altimmune alerts:

Altimmune Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALT opened at $14.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.36. Altimmune, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $23.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Altimmune ( NASDAQ:ALT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.01. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,618.74% and a negative return on equity of 42.70%. Research analysts anticipate that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Altimmune from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Altimmune in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Altimmune from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altimmune

In other news, Director Wayne Pisano sold 20,000 shares of Altimmune stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $300,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,554.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Altimmune Profile

(Get Rating)

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of novel peptide-based therapeutics for the treatment of obesity and liver diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, pemvidutide, is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is being developed for the treatment of obesity and NASH.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.