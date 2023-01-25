Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Lowers Position in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in uniQure were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QURE. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in uniQure by 9.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of uniQure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $911,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of uniQure by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of uniQure by 107.7% during the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 353,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,582,000 after purchasing an additional 183,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,819,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,199,000 after purchasing an additional 569,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Get uniQure alerts:

uniQure Trading Up 1.9 %

QURE stock opened at $21.53 on Wednesday. uniQure has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.22 and its 200 day moving average is $21.44.

Insider Activity

uniQure ( NASDAQ:QURE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 204.12% and a negative return on equity of 24.47%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that uniQure will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 6,648 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $149,181.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 368,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,268,713.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 6,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $149,181.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 368,481 shares in the company, valued at $8,268,713.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula Soteropoulos sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $135,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,069.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,954 shares of company stock worth $737,780 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on QURE shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on uniQure from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on uniQure from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.17.

uniQure Profile

(Get Rating)

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QURE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.