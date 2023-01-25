Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Has $658,000 Stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RIVN. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the second quarter valued at $49,310,000. FIFTHDELTA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the second quarter worth approximately $49,235,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 52.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,939,756 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $49,929,000 after purchasing an additional 670,295 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 360.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 815,350 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $20,988,000 after purchasing an additional 638,417 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,833,000. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RIVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $83.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $55.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $41.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.38.

Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 0.3 %

In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,689 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $58,067.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,071,199.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $58,067.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,071,199.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $497,086.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,792.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

RIVN stock opened at $18.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.01. The company has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.84. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $71.50.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by $0.21. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 32.42% and a negative net margin of 714.01%. The company had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.89 million. On average, research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

